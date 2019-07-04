Malad wall collapse: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visits families of victims

Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday visited the families of victims in the Malad wall collapse here.

While addressing media persons, Athawale said, "A complete rehabilitation of the area immediately seems to be a difficult task however, the collector and other officials should look into the matter very seriously. They should arrange food and temporary shelter for all the families."

"I will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard to ensure that justice is served. I will do my best for the rehabilitation of these families," he added.

At least 26 people died and over 121 people were injured after the compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at PimpriPada, had collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday due to heavy rains.

Earlier, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, had said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar visited Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday to meet the injured. A high-level probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.

