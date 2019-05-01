Mamata didn't implement Ayushman Bharat in Bengal as she's afraid of PM Modi's popularity: Amit Shah

on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that she did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in as she is afraid of the popularity of

"Under Ayushman Bharat, over 24 lakh people have been benefitted. But in West Bengal, Mamata didi is not letting you reach the benefits of this scheme. Why is she doing this? This is because if she implements Ayushman Bharat, then will become popular, which she is afraid of," he said at a public rally here.

Accusing the TMC of creating a and order situation in West Bengal, Shah asserted that the elections in the state is about saving democracy.

"Mamata didi indulged in violence and unleashed her goons during the panchayat elections. On May 23, counting of votes will take place. I want to tell her that her time will be up as lotus (electoral symbol of BJP) will bloom in 23 seats in Bengal," the said.

Shah said that if the BJP was voted to power in West Bengal, then the party will send the perpetrators in the chitfund scam behind the bars within 90 days of forming the government.

Accusing the TMC of indulging in appeasement politics, Shah alleged, "The TMC banned Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja due to vote People are chanting ' Ram' during celebrations, but the government has put a stop to it. Why? Will Durga Puja be celebrated in "

Alleging that corruption was "at its peak" in the state under the tenure of the TMC government, the said that a tax should be paid to the 'syndicate' to get their jobs done.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force contractors to buy poor quality construction materials at inflated prices.

Earlier in the day, Shah claimed that Banerjee was silent on Omar Abdullah's 'separate of Jammu and Kashmir' remark as she was concerned about her

" said recently that there should be a Prime Minister in Is it possible that you have two prime ministers in a country? We want to know from Mamata didi that what is her stand on Omar Abdullah's demand. But she will not break her silence as she is concerned about her vote bank," Shah said at a public rally in East Midnapore.

Four phases of the Lok Sabha polls have already taken place in West Bengal, where 42 seats are at stake.

The remaining three phases of polling are scheduled for May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

