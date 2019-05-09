NCMC reviews rescue, relief measures in cyclone Fani affected areas of Odisha

The Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Wednesday reviewed the "rescue and relief measures" in the cyclone 'Fani' affected areas of Odisha.

PK Sinha headed the meeting with the senior officials of through a video conference.

" informed that situation in 8 out of total 9 affected districts has improved and power and are gradually picking up in the worst affected areas of and Bhubaneswar," a release said.

"About 3500 gang men are engaged in the restoration of power transmission lines, sub-stations etc. and more workers would also be arriving from and Telengana. Landline in have started functioning and BSNL and other Telecom Service Providers have also somewhat improved their mobile services," it read.

According to the release, the state government, in coordination with the Centre, has prepared a detailed plan identifying priority areas for restoration of power and telecom facilities in and Bhubaneswar.

The also informed that it has received the additional financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crores released by the Centre.

" is coordinating with the and all telecom service providers to implement the priority plan for quick restoration of mobile and in the affected areas of Odisha," the release further read.

The services have also resumed in Puri, non-availability of power and telecom connectivity was hampering the functioning of some ATMs.

"Railways have commenced partial operations between Khurda Road and Puri by running three Express/Mail trains on the route. Full restoration would be done by May 12. Railways is also providing to workmen deployed for the restoration of Power infrastructure," the release read.

While reviewing the relief measures, the has asked concerned officials of both state and Centre to focus on the implementation of the priority plans prepared for restoration of Power and Telecommunications in Puri and Bhubaneswar and monitor progress on a day-to-day basis.

Senior Officers from Ministries of Home Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Railways and NDMA also attended the meeting.

Nearly 6 lakh houses were damaged after the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' Fani hit in Puri district on May 3. At least 41 people lost their lives and around 1.48 crore people were affected due to cyclone 'Fani', the informed on Tuesday.

