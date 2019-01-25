JUST IN
New initiatives launched to strengthen skills ecosystem in India

ANI 

The government has announced comprehensive reforms for Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) in a bid to boost skill training and entrepreneurship across remote corners of the country.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the emergence of rural industry as an important growth engine for the economy.

"This makes it an imperative for us to stress on skilling our youth in remote districts of the country," he said during the national conference of JSS on Thursday.

"JSS can play an important role in bridging information asymmetry between skill training and market opportunities, thereby giving an impetus to the creation of a workforce equipped in technology-driven skills -- including in areas like health and wellness, tourism, e-commerce, retail and trade," he said.

The conference saw the release of new guidelines aligning the JSSs to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

This marks an important step towards the convergence of all skilling activities under one ministry, bringing in transparency and accountability to the entire skilling ecosystem.

JSS guidelines have been reformed keeping in mind the diverse stakeholders engaged in running these institutions, and will bring in greater flexibility, transparency and uniformity, said the minister.

Formerly under the Ministry of Human Resources Development, JSS was transferred to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in 2018.

