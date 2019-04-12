NIA files fifth charge-sheet in Vijaywada fake currency case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) filed before its special court fifth charge-sheet in the fake currency case here on Friday.

The supplementary charge-sheet names one accused alias Md Akbar Hussain, who is a resident of and is booked under Section 120b read with Section 489B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"During the investigation, it was established that Akbar Ali along with his associates hatched a criminal conspiracy with the intention to threaten the monetary stability of by procuring and circulating high quality fake Indian currency notes in India," says the

"He being an active member of the terrorist gang, was involved in circulation of the fake currency in and other parts of the country," the adds.

had earlier filed in its special court four charge-sheets -- one original and three supplementary in the case against Saddam Hossain, Md alias Rustam SK, Amirul Hoque, Mohammed Hakim, and under various sections of IPC and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having the face value of Rs 5,01,500 in the denomination of 100 and 500 rupee notes from the possession of at Visakhapatnam railway station by the Directorate of (DRI) in 2015.

On interrogation, disclosed that the said FICN was provided to him by one Roustam. He said that the FICN was smuggled into from and he was carrying it over to Bengaluru for delivery.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)