Odisha CM extends greetings on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's annual 'Rath Yatra'.

Chief Minister Patnaik, while talking to media persons, said: "My best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the Rath Yatra."

He also sought the blessings of the deities for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the State.

Today is the first day of the holy Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as Gundicha Yatra of Lord Jagannatha.

A large number of devotees thronged the streets of Puri to celebrate the day with religious fervour and devotion.

As per the rituals, three garlands of consent from the three deities were placed on the three grand chariots, thereby officially permitting the conduct of preparatory rituals for readying the chariots for pulling.

The three chariots look just like temples that have been decorated with small idols, diyas, and garlands.

