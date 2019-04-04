One killed, 44 injured in Himachal bus mishap

At least one person died and 44 others were injured on Thursday after a private bus met with an at Shalang in district.

The injured were admitted to the hospital. Each of them has got a compensation of Rs 5,000 for treatment.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the

SDM Anurag has been instructed to submit a report within two weeks. Sharma said, "Action will be taken against the and operators for overloading."

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)