One killed, 44 injured in Himachal bus mishap

At least one person died and 44 others were injured on Thursday after a private bus met with an accident at Shalang in Kullu district.
The injured were admitted to the hospital. Each of them has got a compensation of Rs 5,000 for treatment.
A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the accident.
Kullu SDM Anurag Chandra Sharma has been instructed to submit a report within two weeks. Sharma said, "Action will be taken against the bus driver and operators for overloading."
More details are awaited.
