Pak Rangers arrive in India for DG-level talks

A delegation of Pakistan Rangers led by Director General (Sindh Rangers) Major General Muhammad Saeed reached New Delhi for 44th Biannual DG-level talks on Wednesday.

The delegation will hold talks with top brass of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The talks are likely to focus on range of issues, including ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LOC).

The meeting comes in the backdrop of ratcheting tensions between the two neighbours. Tensions have been running high between India and Pakistan since the Uri attack, with border skirmishes further aggravating the situation.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, who was earlier the country's envoy to Pakistan, ruled out talks between the two countries unless Islamabad stops cross border terrorism.

"There can be no talks in present scenario with Pakistan," Bambawale said.

