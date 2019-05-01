PM Modi asks Congressmen to sink to death for supporting Zakir Naik

Modi on Wednesday asked the Congressmen to sink to death for supporting controversial Islamic Naik, whose TV channel has been banned by in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks in the island nation in which over 250 people were killed.

"After the terror attacks, government decided to ban Naik's TV channel. Do you know who Zair is? He is in whose 'durbar' Diggi Raja (Digvijaya Singh) was once seen appreciating him. He is the same Zakir Naik, whom the government had invited to address our police officers, that too on the topic of terrorism. 'Doob Maro Walon (Sink to death Congressmen)," Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

He said: "I have heard that a here said that hit Modi so that he dies across the border. Congress people hate Modi so much that they are dreaming to kill him. But they have forgotten that the people of country are batting from Modi's side."

"Now the Congress people should tell from whose side they are playing - or Pakistan," he asked.

"The Congress stands with those who say that should have its own People can see how the party which ruled the country for so many years is indulging in anti- activities," he said.

Madhya Pradesh, where 29 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, has gone to one phase of seven-phased polling so far. The state will go to polls during remaining three phases of polling, which concludes on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

