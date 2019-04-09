Rahul can do 'ILU-ILU' with terrorists, but BJP government will give a befitting reply to them, says Shah

-
ALSO READ
Shah attacks Rahul for 'arrest' of techies for raising pro-Modi slogans
Congress betrayed Karnataka's farmers, says Amit Shah
Rahul goes to Kerala to win on politics of polarisation: Amit Shah
Rahul will soon need binoculars to locate Cong-ruled states, quips Amit Shah
Rahul should apologise for Pitroda's remarks: Shah
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi can do 'ILU, ILU' with terrorists, but the BJP government will give a befitting reply to them, said BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday, while addressing an election rally here.
"After the air strike at terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, Rahul Gandhi led Congress was busy mourning. I would like to tell Rahul Baba that if you want to do 'ILU-ILU' with terrorists, then you may, but one must remember it is the BJP which is in power and we believe in giving a befitting reply to terrorists," said Shah.
'ILU, ILU' seems to be an apparent reference to the abbreviation 'I Love You' taken from a song from 90s Bollywood flick.
BJP president Shah also accused Gandhi of defaming Hindus. "You have defamed the entire Hindu community in the world. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Hindus of India before the elections," Shah said.
Taking a jibe at Gandhi, the BJP leader said the Congress president is contesting from a constituency in Kerala where it is difficult to make out whether one is in India or in Pakistan.
Hitting out at the Congress party for not fielding a native of Nagpur from the constituency, he said, "The Congress party could not find a native of Nagpur to contest from here. So they have got someone from outside."
Sharing his stance on Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said: "Omar Abdullah is saying that there should be a different Prime Minister for Kashmir. I would like to tell Rahul Baba and Abdullah that Kashmir cannot be separated from India, whether we are in power or not."
Recently Abdullah had said that he would like to bring back the posts of 'President' and 'Prime Minister' for Jammu and Kashmir and also warned that any attempt to tamper with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, notably, Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, will lead to a rethinking of the state's relationship with the nation.
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Nagpur in Maharashtra, which will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU