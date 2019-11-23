Rajasthan: Woman beaten up in Barmer for grazing cattle in field

A woman was allegedly beaten by her family members for grazing cattle in the agricultural land in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident surfaced online where a woman dressed up in a pink saree was seen getting mercilessly beaten up by a group of people.

The police informed that they have arrested the prime accused in the case and are carrying out an investigation.

"We have received a video in which woman was seen getting beaten up by a man. The accused are from the family members of the victims. The fight erupted over the burning of stubble and cattle grazing in the field. We have arrested the prime accused and is making efforts to nab the other accused," said Kheev Singh Bhati, Additional Superintendent of Police of Barmer.

The victim was also heard crying for help in a few minutes long video.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

