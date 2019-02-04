Ram temple issue: Govt to take steps within its powers once SC ruling comes, says Ram Madhav

(BJP) Madhav on Sunday underlined that the Centre would take steps within its powers once the Supreme Court's judgment on Janmabhoomi case comes.

At the same time, Madhav said that the central government will respect the judicial process and is committed to building the temple in Ayodhya.

"The saints are not angry but are insisting there should be some forward movement on issue. We are equally committed and we are with the saints on the question of building there. We are fully committed to building a magnificent (Ram) temple in Ayodhya," he told ANI.

Madhav expressed hope that the ruling on the issue would come soon.

"But as government, we have to respect the judicial process, as the matter is before the We are hoping that the judgment on this matter comes soon. Once the judgment comes, the government will do whatever is possible within its powers to facilitate construction of the temple there," he added.

The Centre on Tuesday sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed. The top court on Monday had cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit, which was slated for January 29 by a five-judge bench due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Bobde. In 2010, the had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)