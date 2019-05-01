Ranveer dazzles on 'Rolling Stone India' magazine cover

The Bollywood powerhouse, is rocking the cover of 'Rolling Stone India' magazine in

The magazine cover for the May issue features with Kaambhari, Spitfire, and Chaitnya Sharma, the three singers who signed a deal with Ranveer's newly launched hip-hop label.

The 33-year old shared the cover image on his handle. "Dreams," he captioned the post.

Known for his quirky fashion style, Singh has donned up a colourful bomber jacket and teamed it up with black short pant and pink shoes, to set a contrast to the look. Ranveer's look is completed with a pair of square-framed spectacles.

The three singers can be seen posing behind Ranveer in a swag. This month's cover of the magazine is about 'Dreams'.

A month ago, Singh took his love for music to the next level and launched his independent music record label- IncInk. He hopes to support fresh talent with his label and has sealed a deal with Kaambhari, Spitfire and Chaitnya Sharma.

Ranveer is also busy shooting for his upcoming film '83', a sports drama based on the life on the who captained the Indian cricket team when they brought home in 1983.

