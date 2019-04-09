SC asks CBI to file status report in 2017 SSC exam paper leak

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation in the 2017 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper leak case.
The apex court was examining a petition against the case.
The court has said, "a bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice SA Bobde, will examine the CBI report on April 11."Last year, on March 14, the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the matter.
On February 24 last year, the SSC had released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 will be delayed due to 'technical reasons' and would be re-conducted on March 9.
