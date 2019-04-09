SC asks CBI to file status report in 2017 SSC exam paper leak

The Supreme on Tuesday asked the (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation in the 2017 (SSC) examination paper leak case.

The apex was examining a against the case.

The has said, "a bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice SA Bobde, will examine the report on April 11."Last year, on March 14, the registered a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the matter.

On February 24 last year, the SSC had released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 will be delayed due to 'technical reasons' and would be re-conducted on March 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)