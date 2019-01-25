Scamming is Congress' culture: Anil Vij on CBI raids at BS Hooda's residence

-
After the CBI conducted raids at the residence of former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda, state minister Anil Vij on Friday said that scamming is Congress' culture.
Earlier in a day, the CBI carried out raids at the residence of Hooda and other officials and lodged a fresh case against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Haryana.
Hooda has been charged under various sections of the IPC in connection with cases of land acquisition between 2009 and 2012.
"This is what called Congress culture or Congressism where all party leaders together performed various scams. Be it Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra or other party leaders, we all are aware of the corruption cases filed against them," Anil Vij told ANI.
Slamming Congress for alleging that the CBI raids are a trap set by the Centre to defame the Opposition ahead of 2019 general elections, Vij said, "Though things are not clear right now. The CBI is an independent agency which worked transparently on its own. We have nothing to do with the case. There are chances that the CBI found involvement of several other ministers and builders in the case."
Meanwhile, Haryana Minister of State for Welfare, Krishan Kumar Bedi also clarified that BJP has nothing to do with the allegations levelled against Hooda.
"Hooda has looted the properties of farmers and media also used to write about it. CBI has inquired now, everything will be cleared soon. Hooda and his team will now claim that it is because of political reasons. However, we have nothing to do with it and police and agencies are doing their routine work," Bedi told ANI.
"If Lok Sabha elections are approaching, does that mean that police and agencies will not do their work? If he has not done anything wrong then he should not worry," he added.
IAS officer T. C. Gupta, the then Chief Administrator, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) the then Director of Urban Estate, Town and Country Planning, Haryana and other officials including 15 private individuals have also been charged under the same sections.
The investigating agency is conducting searches in over 20 places including in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gurgaon and Mohali with respect to the land acquisition irregularities.
