Telangana: Security beefed up in Naxal hotbeds ahead of polls

In the wake of the impending polls, security has been tightened in the state and special arrangements have been made by in Naxal-dominated areas of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Jitender, ADG (Law and Order) for Telangana, said so far, the police has seized Rs 37 crore worth of cash along with liquor and other contrabands. He also said that state police force is being deployed for election duties, in addition to central security forces and personnel from other states.

"As per the EC guidelines, we have got 8,500 weapons deposited and nearly 90,000 thousand cases were booked for preventive action of law in which more than 80,000 people were bound over. 4,000 non-bailable warrants have been executed in last one month," he revealed.

Reaffirming the police's aim to conduct polls peacefully, Jitender said: "Public don't believe in Naxal ideology. We have made adequate arrangements in Naxal-dominated areas and these will be monitored at a higher level."

"We all know that more than 180 people are contesting from Nizamabad constituency. EC has made special arrangements to conduct voting by EVMs. We have strengthened security at polling stations in Nizamabad and deployed extra officers to conduct peaceful polls there," he added.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)