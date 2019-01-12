Those out on bail don't believe in law of institution: PM attacks Sonia, Rahul

Intensifying his attack on and his mother over their alleged involvement in Herald case, on Saturday said that those who are out on bail do not believe in the law of institution.

Addressing BJP workers on the concluding day of party's two-day council meeting in Delhi's Ramlila ground, the targeted the Congress, saying: "How can those who do not believe in country's institution, will respect this country? Those who are out on bail do not believe in the law of land or the institution. When I was the of Gujarat, I was called by an agency and questioned for nine hours. They even jailed But the Congress' first family thinks it is above the law and doesn't appear before courts despite several summons issued to them".

He added, "This example of how the and its 'naamdar' family breaks the system is that and other leaders are out on bail in Herald case. This case shows that the Congress leaders grab the public's land and money too."

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he said that now it is a fight between a sultanate and the Constitution.

"For Congress, every authority such as the RBI, CAG, CBI, Army, Police, SC is incorrect. For them, only they are correct and anyone who opposes their authority is incorrect. It is now a fight between a sultanate and the Constitution," he added.

The further said, "In 2007, they tried to threaten me with a jail sentence," adding that the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) only agenda was to implicate

He added that the Government, before the NDA regime, had pushed the country into darkness. "The government before us pushed the country into darkness. It would not be wrong if I say that lost 10 important years (2004-2014) in scams and corruption," he said.

