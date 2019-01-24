Timely arrest prevented major terror strike on Republic Day: Delhi Police

A timely action by the Special Cell of Police has foiled a possible terror attack in during the celebrations, said of Police (DCP) Special Cell

"Timely arrest of two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist prevented major terror strike. Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were planning to carry out a series of attacks across the capital," said Kushwaha here on Thursday.

Abdul Latif Ganai alias Dilawar and Hilal were arrested following specific input about plans to carry out terror strikes in "heavy footfall areas" in during the ongoing celebrations, the said.Ganai was arrested during the intervening night of January 20 and 21, of Police (Special Cell) said.

"They wanted to carry out terror strike in the capital during celebrations. The targets were VIP areas, iconic places and vital installations. We have recovered two grenades from Ganai's house and his associate terrorist Hilal has also been arrested because of their timely arrest terror strike has been prevented," said DCP Special Cell, Kushwaha.

"An input was received from a very reliable source that a terrorist of JeM who is the mastermind of a spree of recent grenade attacks in Srinagar, is now planning similar terror strikes in heavy footfall areas in Delhi during the ongoing Republic Day Celebrations," Kushwaha said.A team of Special Cell rushed to and recovered two IEDs from his possession, he said.The team also arrested another terrorist Hilal from Bandipora who had carried out the recce of target areas in Delhi, the said.

DCP Special Cell, Kushwaha added that the initial input of this operation came from Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi. "The special team got to know that on the night of January 20 Abdul Latif Ganai will be coming here and we arrested him. His father was also a surrendered militant," he added.

"He works for and according to him, is a Pakistani terrorist. handed over many hand grenades to him which were lobbed at many places. They were here in Delhi from last 10-15 days," Kushwaha added.

