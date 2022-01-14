Union Minister Giriraj Singh tests positive for Covid-19, self isolates

-
Union Minister Giriraj Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and has self-isolated himself.
The Union Minister requested all those people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.
"On seeing the initial symptoms, I got COVID-19 test done and my report came out to be positive. As per the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and am in home quarantine. I request all those people who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," the Union Minister tweeted in Hindi.
Meanwhile, India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 14.78 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.
The fresh infections in the country are 6.7 per cent higher as compared to yesterday's figures as India reported 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
