Essex County Cricket Club ropes in Murali Vijay for remaining 2018 season

Indian batsman has been roped in by the Essex County Cricket Club for the remaining season of the 2018 English county championship, according to the official BCCI statement.

Expressing delight over his inclusion in the club, the 34-year-old said that he could not wait to play for Essex and is hoping to win some matches for the team.



"I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is. I can't wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches," Vijay said.

welcomed the right-hand batsman into the team while expressing confidence that Vijay's run-scoring abilities would make a great difference in the team.

"We're delighted that Vijay has chosen to come here. He's a great batsman who can score runs at the top of the order. Vijay's run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game, and that skill is something we were looking to bring in towards the end of the season and something that we're excited about," McGrath said.

"The campaign is coming to an end and we have some really big games over the next month, so getting someone in with the experience and international quality that Vijay possesses could make all the difference for us," he added.

Vijay, who appeared in first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England, failed to impress with his bat as he managed to score just 26 runs with a meagre average of 13.

