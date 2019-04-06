Villagers in UP's Saharanpur to boycott LS polls

People of the village in have decided to boycott the ensuing polls alleging that no developmental work has been done in the village since independence.

"There is a reason behind voting. But why should we? Suppose someone becomes from here, then the should look at our roads. The should make arrangements to provide for us. When this is not happening, why should we vote?" asks villager

"We don't want to vote. Why? People say in 100 years, even waste materials changes its place. But not of ours. We are grateful to your (reporter) that you at least asked us why you are not voting. No one else has asked this question to us," says Saini.

Posters in support of the proposed boycott can be seen outside the houses of people in the village.

The village lacks basic facilities like and clean drinking water.

Villagers allege that the dream of development shown to them by politicians never turned to reality. This is also the reason why they don't want anyone to come to ask for votes. They also allege that no leader has come to ask them about their condition.

"No leader ever came to ask us about our problems," alleges Seema, a housewife.

"There was a water crisis two years ago. We were assured that it will be solved in two weeks. Those two weeks never came," claims Shivram Saini.

However, villagers are willing to participate in the election process if they are given written assurances (for development).

"We don't want to vote because no development has taken place here. If we don't get any written assurance, we are not going to vote," says

elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)