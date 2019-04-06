JUST IN
WB: Local train collides against inspection car

ANI  |  General News 

A local train collided with an inspection car near Shrirampur station on Saturday, according to railway officials.

The Howrah-Sheoraphuli local train while approaching Shrirampur station on Saturday collided with an inspection car at 04:24 pm.

Due to the collision, the inspection car was derailed and the train movement via down main line and reversible line under Howrah-Bandel section have been affected.

Railway Protection Force personnel and officials from the Ministry of Railways arrived at the spot and restoration work is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 22:51 IST

