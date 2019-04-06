WB: Local train collides against inspection car

-
A local train collided with an inspection car near Shrirampur station on Saturday, according to railway officials.
The Howrah-Sheoraphuli local train while approaching Shrirampur station on Saturday collided with an inspection car at 04:24 pm.
Due to the collision, the inspection car was derailed and the train movement via down main line and reversible line under Howrah-Bandel section have been affected.
Railway Protection Force personnel and officials from the Ministry of Railways arrived at the spot and restoration work is currently underway.
Further details are awaited.
