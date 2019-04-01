What is going to be the country's future: Azam Khan on presence of Dadri lynching accused at CM's rally

Questioning the presence of Dadri accused at Yogi Adityanath's election rally, (SP) on Monday said that such a thing sets a bad precedence for the future generations.

"People should think that if a or a political party is setting these kinds of parameters for the future generations, then what is going to be the future of our country," Khan told ANI.

The prime accused along with 16 others allegedly involved in the Dadri case were present at Adityanath's public rally in Bisara village in Greater Noida yesterday. The accused were heard chanting 'Yogi Yogi' during the Chief Minister's speech.

While prime accused was spotted in the front row during the rally, the rest 16 accused were seen moving around raising slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. All 17 accused are on bail.

On September 28, 2015, an unruly mob had attacked a Muslim family on suspicion of consuming and storing beef in Bisara village of Dadri region in Greater Noida.

The mob, allegedly led by the accused, had beaten 50-year-old to death. One of his sons was also thrashed brutally.

The police in its charge sheet had accused Vishal of announcing, through a loudspeaker in a village temple, that Akhlaq was in possession of beef.

Voting in Greater Noida parliamentary constituency will take place in the first phase of elections on April 11. Results will be announced on May 23.

