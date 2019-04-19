Will take Rahul to court: Lalit Modi on Congress chief's 'all Modis are chor' remark

Former (IPL) operating officer (COO) on Friday hit out at over his "all thieves have in their surnames" jibe and said he would take the to a court in the "The papu @rahulgandhi says "All MODI's are CHOR's". Well he will be taken to court in the UK by Me. But reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight looting of was and is done by none other than the Gandhi family," Lalit tweeted.

" #chor #chowkidar - you decide. @RahulGandhi @narendramodi @lalitkmodi" read his second tweet posted along with a video of the alleged scams done by

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)