​Shree Cement, ONGC, Shriram Transport in spotlight

​Shree Cement said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed rating for the company's commercial paper worth Rs 600 crore at A1+.

ONGC said that Moody's Investors Service has downgraded long term issuer ratings of the company from Baa2 to Baa3.

Shriram Transport Finance Company's consolidated net profit fell 70.05% to Rs 224.35 crore on 7.46% rise in total income to Rs 4,173.04 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

HSIL's net profit fell 89.92% to Rs 3.38 crore on 3% fall in total income to Rs 482.13 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shankara Building Products' consolidated net profit surged 597.53% to Rs 11.30 crore on 11.72% rise in total income to Rs 670.52 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Voltamp Transformers' net profit dropped 64.13% to Rs 11.54 crore on 22.71% fall in total income to Rs 210.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

TeamLease Services said that the company has acquired the last tranche of 24% stake in E-Hire (formerly known as Cassius Technologies), pursuant to which, the company now holds 100% stake in E-hire, thereby rendering E-Hire as the wholly pwned subsidiary of the company.

