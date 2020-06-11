​Shree Cement, ONGC, Shriram Transport in spotlight

-
Shree Cement said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed rating for the company's commercial paper worth Rs 600 crore at A1+.
ONGC said that Moody's Investors Service has downgraded long term issuer ratings of the company from Baa2 to Baa3.
Shriram Transport Finance Company's consolidated net profit fell 70.05% to Rs 224.35 crore on 7.46% rise in total income to Rs 4,173.04 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
HSIL's net profit fell 89.92% to Rs 3.38 crore on 3% fall in total income to Rs 482.13 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Shankara Building Products' consolidated net profit surged 597.53% to Rs 11.30 crore on 11.72% rise in total income to Rs 670.52 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Voltamp Transformers' net profit dropped 64.13% to Rs 11.54 crore on 22.71% fall in total income to Rs 210.44 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
TeamLease Services said that the company has acquired the last tranche of 24% stake in E-Hire (formerly known as Cassius Technologies), pursuant to which, the company now holds 100% stake in E-hire, thereby rendering E-Hire as the wholly pwned subsidiary of the company.
