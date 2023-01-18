360 ONE WAM allots 17,048 equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 17,048 equity shares under ESOS on 18 January 2023.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,79,55,276/- comprising of 8,89,77,638 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,79,89,372/- comprising of 8,89,94,686 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

