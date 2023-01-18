360 ONE WAM allots 17,048 equity shares under ESOS

-
-
360 ONE WAM has allotted 17,048 equity shares under ESOS on 18 January 2023.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,79,55,276/- comprising of 8,89,77,638 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,79,89,372/- comprising of 8,89,94,686 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
