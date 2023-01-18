JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mindspace Business Parks REIT fixes record date for distribution

Board of Surya Roshni approves setting up of new steel pipe plant
Business Standard

360 ONE WAM allots 17,048 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

360 ONE WAM has allotted 17,048 equity shares under ESOS on 18 January 2023.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 17,79,55,276/- comprising of 8,89,77,638 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,79,89,372/- comprising of 8,89,94,686 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU