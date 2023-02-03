3i Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 182.30 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 182.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 165.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.182.30165.707.39-5.3114.56-6.266.98-9.8213.05-22.63

