3M India consolidated net profit rises 65.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 976.70 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 65.42% to Rs 106.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 976.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 840.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales976.70840.10 16 OPM %12.5810.97 -PBDT157.2999.94 57 PBT142.6886.61 65 NP106.2364.22 65
