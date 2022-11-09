3M India consolidated net profit rises 65.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 976.70 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 65.42% to Rs 106.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 976.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 840.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.976.70840.1012.5810.97157.2999.94142.6886.61106.2364.22

