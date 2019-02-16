52 Weeks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 141.77% to Rs 35.71 croreNet profit of 52 Weeks Entertainment reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 141.77% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.7114.77 142 OPM %9.83-4.74 -PBDT3.28-0.33 LP PBT3.20-0.40 LP NP2.58-0.40 LP
