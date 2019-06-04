52 Weeks Entertainment standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 3.60 croreNet profit of 52 Weeks Entertainment rose 21.05% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.67% to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.600 0 5.522.88 92 OPM %1.670 --57.97-6.94 - PBDT0.460.38 21 -2.781.62 PL PBT0.460.38 21 -2.781.62 PL NP0.460.38 21 -2.781.62 PL
