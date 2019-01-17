JUST IN
Govt notifies Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Act, 2019
5Paisa Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 254.29% to Rs 18.99 crore

Net Loss of 5Paisa Capital reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 254.29% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18.995.36 254 OPM %-13.85-165.11 -PBDT-4.62-9.09 49 PBT-4.97-9.30 47 NP-3.55-6.71 47

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 08:13 IST

