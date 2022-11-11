63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 44.22 crore

Net Loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 44.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.2239.06-70.58-62.54-10.48-8.33-13.51-11.69-10.66-34.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)