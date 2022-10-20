7NR Retail standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
7NR Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
7NR Retail Ltd's Rs16.33 crores rights issue to open on September 6
7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2022 quarter
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 440.82% to Rs 10.60 croreNet profit of 7NR Retail declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 440.82% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.601.96 441 OPM %1.6014.80 -PBDT0.160.34 -53 PBT0.110.30 -63 NP0.080.30 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU