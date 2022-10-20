JUST IN
7NR Retail standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 440.82% to Rs 10.60 crore

Net profit of 7NR Retail declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 440.82% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.601.96 441 OPM %1.6014.80 -PBDT0.160.34 -53 PBT0.110.30 -63 NP0.080.30 -73

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

