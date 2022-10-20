7NR Retail standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 440.82% to Rs 10.60 crore

Net profit of 7NR Retail declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 440.82% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.601.961.6014.800.160.340.110.300.080.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)