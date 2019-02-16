JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of 7Seas Entertainment reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.39 -92 OPM %-133.3394.87 -PBDT-0.280.16 PL PBT-0.510 0 NP-0.510 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements