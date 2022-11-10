A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 86.11 crore

Net profit of A-1 Acid declined 98.55% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 86.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.86.1162.411.182.641.142.460.181.640.021.38

