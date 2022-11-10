A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 86.11 croreNet profit of A-1 Acid declined 98.55% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 86.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.1162.41 38 OPM %1.182.64 -PBDT1.142.46 -54 PBT0.181.64 -89 NP0.021.38 -99
