JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RattanIndia Enterprises acquires Neobrands
Business Standard

A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 86.11 crore

Net profit of A-1 Acid declined 98.55% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 86.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.1162.41 38 OPM %1.182.64 -PBDT1.142.46 -54 PBT0.181.64 -89 NP0.021.38 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU