A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.301.89 22 OPM %16.0913.76 -PBDT0.200.10 100 PBT0.160.03 433 NP0.130.02 550
