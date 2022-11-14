A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.301.8916.0913.760.200.100.160.030.130.02

