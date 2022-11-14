JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inox Green Energy Services IPO subscribed 85%
Business Standard

A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.301.89 22 OPM %16.0913.76 -PBDT0.200.10 100 PBT0.160.03 433 NP0.130.02 550

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU