A F Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 80.91% to Rs 7.96 crore

Net Loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.91% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.964.40 81 OPM %-10.43-17.95 -PBDT-0.42-0.79 47 PBT-0.44-0.81 46 NP-0.44-0.81 46

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

