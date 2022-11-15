A F Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.701.02 -31 OPM %52.86-70.59 -PBDT1.28-0.72 LP PBT1.09-1.03 LP NP2.84-1.04 LP
