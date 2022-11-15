A F Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.701.0252.86-70.591.28-0.721.09-1.032.84-1.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)