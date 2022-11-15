JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

A F Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.37% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.37% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.701.02 -31 OPM %52.86-70.59 -PBDT1.28-0.72 LP PBT1.09-1.03 LP NP2.84-1.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU