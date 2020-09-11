A F Enterprises standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.56% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises declined 82.61% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.56% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.8415.455.9511.390.791.810.271.590.201.15

