A F Enterprises standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.56% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises declined 82.61% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.56% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.8415.45 -95 OPM %5.9511.39 -PBDT0.791.81 -56 PBT0.271.59 -83 NP0.201.15 -83

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 17:15 IST

