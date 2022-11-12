JUST IN
Tips Films standalone net profit declines 61.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

A.K.Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 97.16 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services remain constant at Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales97.1681.91 19 OPM %60.9962.67 -PBDT30.5428.95 5 PBT28.5727.23 5 NP20.3320.33 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

