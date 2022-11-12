A.K.Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GS Caltex India launches digital campaign this friendship week to strengthen the bond between engine oil and engine
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore
Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 97.16 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services remain constant at Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales97.1681.91 19 OPM %60.9962.67 -PBDT30.5428.95 5 PBT28.5727.23 5 NP20.3320.33 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU