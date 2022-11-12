A.K.Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 97.16 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services remain constant at Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.97.1681.9160.9962.6730.5428.9528.5727.2320.3320.33

