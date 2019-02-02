JUST IN
A.K.Capital Services standalone net profit rises 145.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 19.95% to Rs 20.94 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 145.89% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.95% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.9426.16 -20 OPM %63.3752.83 -PBDT10.435.09 105 PBT10.134.74 114 NP7.182.92 146

