JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bihar Sponge Iron reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

A.K.Capital Services standalone net profit rises 83.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.15% to Rs 18.67 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 83.94% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.15% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.35% to Rs 23.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 84.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.6723.38 -20 84.73105.17 -19 OPM %64.3850.64 -57.3959.85 - PBDT8.745.46 60 32.8229.80 10 PBT8.465.10 66 31.5828.39 11 NP6.533.55 84 23.5119.06 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements