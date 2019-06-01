A K Spintex standalone net profit declines 93.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex declined 93.60% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 60.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.6614.7060.1454.1410.148.3011.1210.341.472.955.536.630.311.771.763.810.111.721.263.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)