A K Spintex standalone net profit declines 93.60% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Duropack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Veerhealth Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Vitesse Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 16.66 croreNet profit of A K Spintex declined 93.60% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 60.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.6614.70 13 60.1454.14 11 OPM %10.148.30 -11.1210.34 - PBDT1.472.95 -50 5.536.63 -17 PBT0.311.77 -82 1.763.81 -54 NP0.111.72 -94 1.263.36 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU