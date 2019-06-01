JUST IN
Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
A K Spintex standalone net profit declines 93.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex declined 93.60% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 60.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.6614.70 13 60.1454.14 11 OPM %10.148.30 -11.1210.34 - PBDT1.472.95 -50 5.536.63 -17 PBT0.311.77 -82 1.763.81 -54 NP0.111.72 -94 1.263.36 -63

