A R C Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.50% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of A R C Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.40 -43 OPM %43.4835.00 -PBDT0.110.14 -21 PBT0.110.13 -15 NP0.080.10 -20
