A R C Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of A R C Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.230.4043.4835.000.110.140.110.130.080.10

