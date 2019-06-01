A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 430.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCL Infosystems Q3, FY'19 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore
HCL Infosystems Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 43.9 cr
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 42.21% in the March 2019 quarter
Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Sheraton Properties & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 2.78 croreNet profit of A R C Finance rose 430.77% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.783.36 -17 6.106.00 2 OPM %51.089.82 --8.203.33 - PBDT1.390.32 334 -0.560.22 PL PBT1.380.31 345 -0.590.20 PL NP1.380.26 431 -0.590.15 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU