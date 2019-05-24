A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 42.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 109.88% to Rs 181.71 crore

Net profit of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 42.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.88% to Rs 181.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 32.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 114.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 507.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 357.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

