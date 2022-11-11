JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 484.28 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 9.00% to Rs 129.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 484.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 418.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales484.28418.12 16 OPM %75.0183.63 -PBDT169.96154.81 10 PBT165.83151.57 9 NP129.70118.99 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU