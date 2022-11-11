Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 484.28 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 9.00% to Rs 129.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 484.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 418.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.484.28418.1275.0183.63169.96154.81165.83151.57129.70118.99

