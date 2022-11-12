Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company commences oil production and gas sales
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
ONGC, GAIL (India), Natco Pharma to be watched
-
Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 26.52 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 5.15% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.5218.04 47 OPM %13.6119.57 -PBDT3.453.39 2 PBT1.731.81 -4 NP1.291.36 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU