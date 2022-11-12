JUST IN
Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 26.52 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 5.15% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.5218.04 47 OPM %13.6119.57 -PBDT3.453.39 2 PBT1.731.81 -4 NP1.291.36 -5

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

