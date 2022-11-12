Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 26.52 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 5.15% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.5218.0413.6119.573.453.391.731.811.291.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)