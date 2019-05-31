Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Modern Converters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Monnet Ispat & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 134.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
M B Parikh Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 43.44% to Rs 76.21 croreNet loss of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.44% to Rs 76.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.53% to Rs 2.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.20% to Rs 352.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 384.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.21134.74 -43 352.99384.51 -8 OPM %2.691.81 -2.841.85 - PBDT0.190.90 -79 5.022.96 70 PBT0.060.60 -90 4.272.23 91 NP-0.110.31 PL 2.801.33 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU