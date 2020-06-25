Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AAR Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Gold ETFs attract Rs 731 cr in Apr amid coronavirus pandemic
Sebi tweaks framework for stock brokers' risk mgmt capabilities
Hockey India employees asked to check status on Aarogyasetu App before leaving for work
New model identifies COVID-19 patients with highest risk of death: Study
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.54 croreNet loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.540.03 PL -0.510.30 PL OPM %103.7066.67 -121.5726.67 - PBDT-0.560.02 PL -0.620.08 PL PBT-0.560.02 PL -0.620.08 PL NP-0.570 0 -0.630.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU